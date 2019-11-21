‘Apocalyptic-like scenes’ as huge dust storm turns Australian town ORANGE (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Videos and photographs show the darkened skies above Mildura, Victoria – the result of strong winds that reached 40kph (24mph) on Thursday. Temperatures were also recorded at a scorching 40°C (104°F).
Just another day in Mildura #Drought#windndustpic.twitter.com/8E8krcdFGg— Jayson Butcher (@jayson_butcher) November 21, 2019
@australian today aus...mildura pic.twitter.com/1evIiHSCZb— Game_over_guys (@Gameoverguys1) November 21, 2019
Australian media described the ‘apocalyptic-like scenes’ in the town.
There's been apocalyptic like scenes in the state's north-west with a dust storm sweeping through blanketing Mildura. @Brett_Mcleod#9Newspic.twitter.com/TAkXpBA05h— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 21, 2019
“The sky is now deep orange. And the wind is harsh,” a local told AAP. “It is just atrocious. This dust, we have had it so often and it is becoming a norm for us.”
Residents said they were accustomed to one or two such storms a year, but that they were now experiencing them several times a week.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!