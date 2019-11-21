 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Apocalyptic-like scenes’ as huge dust storm turns Australian town ORANGE (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

21 Nov, 2019 06:56
An orange sky is seen as a dust storm blankets Mildura, Victoria, Australia November 21, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. © Courtesy of Kenny Fong/Social Media via REUTERS
Powerful winds sweeping through southeastern Australia have coated a town in dust, giving the sky a dark orange hue. Residents said that dust storms are becoming more regular, making the area uninhabitable.

Videos and photographs show the darkened skies above Mildura, Victoria – the result of strong winds that reached 40kph (24mph) on Thursday. Temperatures were also recorded at a scorching 40°C (104°F).

Australian media described the ‘apocalyptic-like scenes’ in the town.

“The sky is now deep orange. And the wind is harsh,” a local told AAP. “It is just atrocious. This dust, we have had it so often and it is becoming a norm for us.”

Residents said they were accustomed to one or two such storms a year, but that they were now experiencing them several times a week.

