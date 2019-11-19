 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation - prosecution authority
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation – prosecution authority

19 Nov, 2019 13:08
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation – prosecution authority
FILE PHOTO WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, Britain April 11, 2019. © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The Prosecution Authority said that while the victim was considered credible, oral testimony regarding the case had “weakened” and that corroborating evidence was not strong enough to pursue the case.

It was determined that the evidence was simply not strong enough to file an indictment, and that interviewing Julian Assange regarding the case would not change this assessment.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority made the announcement during a press conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Assange is currently being held in a UK prison and is in the middle of a court battle to avoid extradition to the United States. Swedish authorities reopened the rape investigation following his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy last April.

The Prosecution Authority said that its decision could be appealed. Announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told members of the press that “time” had played a significant role in discontinuing the sexual assault probe.

Commentators speculated that by dropping the charges, Sweden may actually be paving the way for Assange's extradition to the United States.

The Australian journalist has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, which were first made in 2010.

