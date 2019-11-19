Sweden drops Assange rape investigation – prosecution authority

The Prosecution Authority said that while the victim was considered credible, oral testimony regarding the case had “weakened” and that corroborating evidence was not strong enough to pursue the case.

It was determined that the evidence was simply not strong enough to file an indictment, and that interviewing Julian Assange regarding the case would not change this assessment.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority made the announcement during a press conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Assange is currently being held in a UK prison and is in the middle of a court battle to avoid extradition to the United States. Swedish authorities reopened the rape investigation following his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy last April.

The Prosecution Authority said that its decision could be appealed. Announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told members of the press that “time” had played a significant role in discontinuing the sexual assault probe.

Commentators speculated that by dropping the charges, Sweden may actually be paving the way for Assange's extradition to the United States.

By dropping the charges against Julian #Assange, Sweden ironically removes another way to stop an extradition to the US for him. Sweden can't extradite him there, and the charges against him was probably a hindrance for the UK to just extradite him. https://t.co/CvF0QdeaNW — Peter Sunde Kolmisoppi (@brokep) November 19, 2019

The Australian journalist has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, which were first made in 2010.

