Three Iranian security force members killed by protesters near Tehran – local media

Three members of the Iranian security forces have been killed by protestors in Tehran province, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

FARS and ISNA agencies quoted a statement by Seyyed al-Shohada Corps division, that claimed the men “were stabbed to death” after being caught up in a “rioters’ ambush.”

Tuesday marked a break in protests, according to the judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili who told a news conference that “calm has been restored in the country.” It comes after the IRGC warned of “decisive” action if the unrest does not cease.

The exact number of people who died in the fuel protests remains unconfirmed. In his Sunday address, Ayatollah Khamenei said “some lost their lives and some places were destroyed.”

It was previously reported that a police officer was killed by an angry mob while trying to defend a city police command in western Iran. Meanwhile, footage obtained by RT Arabic showed the headquarters for transport police in Karaj, just west of Tehran, on fire after it was supposedly stormed by violent protesters.

هجوم على مقر شرطة المرور في مدينة كرج غرب طهران يوم أمس



تشهد العاصمة طهران ومدن أخرى هدوءا حذرا، يوم الأحد، وسط انقطاع خدمة الإنترنيت بمعظم أنحاء إيران بعد موجة الاحتجاجات العنيفة التي اندلعت.

للمزيد: https://t.co/V9U4V5JVuE#شاهد#اسأل_أكثر#أخبار#إيران#فيديو#RT_Arabicpic.twitter.com/Dq2WvIvC6J — RT Arabic (@RTarabic) November 17, 2019

The protests were prompted by a 50% increase in fuel prices introduced by the government to accumulate funds they said would be used on a direct cash support program to help around 60 million people in need. First payments are expected to be made on Tuesday.

Iran is facing a budget deficit due to a huge decrease in its flow of petrodollars after the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and imposed the “toughest ever” sanctions on Tehran.

Also on rt.com Beyond the price of gas: Iranian protests raise specter of regime change

Like this story? Share it with a friend!