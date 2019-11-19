 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three Iranian security force members killed by protesters near Tehran – local media

19 Nov, 2019 09:42
Riot police tries to disperse people as they protest on a highway against increased gas price in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019 © Reuters / Nazanin Tabatabaee
Three members of the Iranian security forces have been killed by protestors in Tehran province, local media reported, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

FARS and ISNA agencies quoted a statement by Seyyed al-Shohada Corps division, that claimed the men “were stabbed to death” after being caught up in a “rioters’ ambush.”

Tuesday marked a break in protests, according to the judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili who told a news conference that “calm has been restored in the country.” It comes after the IRGC warned of “decisive” action if the unrest does not cease.

The exact number of people who died in the fuel protests remains unconfirmed. In his Sunday address, Ayatollah Khamenei said “some lost their lives and some places were destroyed.”

It was previously reported that a police officer was killed by an angry mob while trying to defend a city police command in western Iran. Meanwhile, footage obtained by RT Arabic showed the headquarters for transport police in Karaj, just west of Tehran, on fire after it was supposedly stormed by violent protesters.

The protests were prompted by a 50% increase in fuel prices introduced by the government to accumulate funds they said would be used on a direct cash support program to help around 60 million people in need. First payments are expected to be made on Tuesday.

Iran is facing a budget deficit due to a huge decrease in its flow of petrodollars after the US unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and imposed the toughest ever sanctions on Tehran.

