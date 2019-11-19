 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stolen valor? Outrage after marshals in India’s upper house debut new military-inspired uniforms

19 Nov, 2019 08:54
FILE PHOTO: An Indian tailor stitches the uniform of a soldier of the President's Bodyguard prior to a ceremony inside the Presidential Palace in New Delhi. © AFP / Chandan Khanna
The military design of a new uniform worn by marshals in India’s upper house has been dismissed by critics as deeply disrespectful and even a threat to security. The controversial outfit is reportedly being reconsidered.

The Rajya Sabha marked its 250th parliamentary session on Monday, but the historic milestone was marred by the unveiling of new regalia worn by the chamber’s marshals.

The navy blue uniform, complete with gold buttons, epaulettes and an ornamental braided cord, closely resembles military attire. The new garb even features a peaked cap that is nearly identical to those worn by Indian army officers. Far from being military in nature, the responsibilities of the marshals are largely ceremonial and revolve around assisting the Chair of the Rajya Sabha.

Before, marshals wore traditional Indian attire – white bandhgalas (a formal Indian suit) with a turban. The marshals’ new wardrobe was bashed on social media. Former army chief, General Ved Prakash Malik, suggested that the uniforms could even be a security hazard, as people might mistake the marshals for military personnel.

"Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action," he tweeted.

A Twitter user who claims to be a retired Indian colonel slammed the garb as “illegal and inappropriate.”

Reacting to the uniform change, one lawmaker during Monday’s session reportedly asked Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, whether “martial law” was being declared.

"Don't raise insignificant queries at such a significant hour," Naidu snapped back.

However, outrage over the attire seems to have forced Naidu’s hand. According to Indian media, the chairman asked his staff to reconsider the polarizing uniforms.

