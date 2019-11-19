Stolen valor? Outrage after marshals in India’s upper house debut new military-inspired uniforms

The military design of a new uniform worn by marshals in India’s upper house has been dismissed by critics as deeply disrespectful and even a threat to security. The controversial outfit is reportedly being reconsidered.

The Rajya Sabha marked its 250th parliamentary session on Monday, but the historic milestone was marred by the unveiling of new regalia worn by the chamber’s marshals.

The navy blue uniform, complete with gold buttons, epaulettes and an ornamental braided cord, closely resembles military attire. The new garb even features a peaked cap that is nearly identical to those worn by Indian army officers. Far from being military in nature, the responsibilities of the marshals are largely ceremonial and revolve around assisting the Chair of the Rajya Sabha.

Copying/Wearing uniforms and insignias of Indian Army/Navy/Air Force by non military personnel is ILLEGAL & highly objectionable.

I humbly request Hon’ble @VPSecretariat to ask @RajyaSabha officials to change the uniform of Marshals 🙏@adgpi@rajnathsingh@indiannavy@IAF_MCCpic.twitter.com/JvN4bbBTFX — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 19, 2019

Before, marshals wore traditional Indian attire – white bandhgalas (a formal Indian suit) with a turban. The marshals’ new wardrobe was bashed on social media. Former army chief, General Ved Prakash Malik, suggested that the uniforms could even be a security hazard, as people might mistake the marshals for military personnel.

"Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action," he tweeted.

Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope @VPSecretariat, @RajyaSabha & @rajnathsingh ji will take early action. https://t.co/pBAA26vgcS — Vedmalik (@Vedmalik1) November 18, 2019

A Twitter user who claims to be a retired Indian colonel slammed the garb as “illegal and inappropriate.”

Reacting to the uniform change, one lawmaker during Monday’s session reportedly asked Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, whether “martial law” was being declared.

This Uniform for Marshals in this misuse is illegal & inappropriate Shri @narendramodi@MVenkaiahNaidu@rsprasad Ji



Kindly change it forthwith@rashtrapatibhvn kindly issue directions to end such Fancy Dress@rajeev_mp@RKSinhaBJP Please act



Best wishes & regards



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MJx2fLfqXQ — Colonel Rohit Dev (Retd)🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) November 18, 2019

"Don't raise insignificant queries at such a significant hour," Naidu snapped back.

However, outrage over the attire seems to have forced Naidu’s hand. According to Indian media, the chairman asked his staff to reconsider the polarizing uniforms.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!