Water cannon used as Georgian riot police move in to disperse anti-govt rally in Tbilisi (WATCH LIVE)

Protesters blocking the Georgian parliament building in the center of Tbilisi have been doused with water on Monday as police wearing riot gear were deployed to clear the area and raise the blockade.

Massive protests gripped the Georgian capital earlier this week as people took to the streets demanding a snap election.

The unease was sparked by parliament’s failure to pass amendments to the election law. If agreed on, it would have meant a transition from a mixed majoritarian-proportional electoral system to a strictly proportional one.

During the rallies, people blocked a major city highway – Rustaveli Avenue – running through the center of Tbilisi and blocked the parliament, preventing MPs from entering the building. Some demonstrators set up tents right in front of the legislature. The parliament gates were also reportedly sealed with a chain and a padlock.

Law enforcement repeatedly called on the demonstrators to disperse. The demand was rejected by the opposition-led сrowds who claimed they will leave once a snap election is called.

On Monday, large police forces and water cannons were deployed to the parliament. Officers wearing riot gear and equipped with shields and batons started to slowly push the people away from the area. Protesters sought to resist as they formed a human chain, with officers using force as a result.

The standoff spiraled into brief scuffles between both sides. Moving in tight formation, police soon managed to drive the crowds away from the parliament gates, allowing the emergency services to unseal it by cutting through the chain with pliers.

