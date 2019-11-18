 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia hands over Ukrainian Navy boats seized during ‘violation of territorial waters’ near Crimea in 2018
HomeWorld News

Bridge collapses north of Toulouse, a truck and a car fall in the Tarn river - French firefighters

18 Nov, 2019 08:51
Get short URL
Bridge collapses north of Toulouse, a truck and a car fall in the Tarn river - French firefighters
© Twitter / sdis31officiel
Several vehicles have fallen into the Tarn river in France after a suspension bridge collapsed north of Toulouse early Monday morning.

Emergency services are on scene assessing the scale of the disaster but have yet to give an exact figure for injuries and casualties. The collapse is said to have taken place at roughly 8:30am local time.

A 15-year-old boy reportedly died in the incident but this has yet to be confirmed by authorities. The teenager was in a car with his parents who are believed to have survived. The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time.

According to early indications, a large, overweight truck which was beyond the legal limit may have been responsible for the collapse but an investigation has yet to be completed.

There are about 80 firefighters at the scene and the local gendarmerie has set up a security cordon. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while emergency operations are under way.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies