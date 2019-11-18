Bridge collapses north of Toulouse, a truck and a car fall in the Tarn river - French firefighters

Several vehicles have fallen into the Tarn river in France after a suspension bridge collapsed north of Toulouse early Monday morning.

Emergency services are on scene assessing the scale of the disaster but have yet to give an exact figure for injuries and casualties. The collapse is said to have taken place at roughly 8:30am local time.

A 15-year-old boy reportedly died in the incident but this has yet to be confirmed by authorities. The teenager was in a car with his parents who are believed to have survived. The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time.

According to early indications, a large, overweight truck which was beyond the legal limit may have been responsible for the collapse but an investigation has yet to be completed.

Pont de mirepoix sur tarn effondrée pic.twitter.com/CeqJliWqvD — olivier le corre (@olecorre) November 18, 2019

There are about 80 firefighters at the scene and the local gendarmerie has set up a security cordon. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while emergency operations are under way.

