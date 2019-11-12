 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Man attacks Chinese kindergarten with CHEMICALS, injuring more than 50 children

12 Nov, 2019 06:58
Get short URL
Man attacks Chinese kindergarten with CHEMICALS, injuring more than 50 children
FILE PHOTO: A school in southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 4, 2019. © Jiang Kehong / Xinhua / Global Look Press
A man has attacked a kindergarten in southwestern China using a liquid chemical, injuring more than 50 people, most of them children, reports citing local officials say.

The suspect cut through a fence at a kindergarten in Kaiyuan, a city in Yunnan province, and sprayed children and teachers with sodium hydroxide, a chemical that causes severe burns and permanent damage to any tissue it comes in contact with.

The attack injured 54 people in total, including 51 children and 3 teachers, Xinhua News Agency reported. The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended shortly after trying to flee the scene. Police say the man carried out the attack to take “revenge on society.”

Two people were seriously injured in the attack, although their condition is not life-threatening.

Also on rt.com At least 8 children killed, 2 injured in knife attack on Chinese elementary school - reports

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies