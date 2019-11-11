White Helmets co-founder & ex-British officer Le Mesurier found dead in Istanbul

The controversial White Helmets, also known as the ‘Syrian civil defense’ group, have confirmed that James Le Mesurier, the man behind their support and training, was found dead in Istanbul, Turkey.

Le Mesurier’s body was discovered near his home in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated.

Turkish Sözcü newspaper, citing his wife, said that Le Mesurier had been taking medication to treat depression. The outlet reports that suicide is among the versions police are working on.

Later in the day, the White Helmets confirmed his death and extended their condolences to his relatives and hailed his humanitarian efforts via their Twitter account.

Hailed as fearless rescue workers by the Western media, the White Helmets have been accused of associating with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups inside Syria. Photographs and videos show members of the ‘civil defense’ organization posing with jihadists.

They’ve also been accused of staging chemical attacks, used as justification by Western nations to carry out strikes against the Syrian military and its allies.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Le Mesurier was a former MI-6 intelligence officer.

