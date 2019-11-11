 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White Helmets co-founder & ex-British officer Le Mesurier found dead in Istanbul

11 Nov, 2019 12:32
© AFP / Omar HAJ Kadour
The controversial White Helmets, also known as the ‘Syrian civil defense’ group, have confirmed that James Le Mesurier, the man behind their support and training, was found dead in Istanbul, Turkey.

Le Mesurier’s body was discovered near his home in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district. The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated. 

Turkish Sözcü newspaper, citing his wife, said that Le Mesurier had been taking medication to treat depression. The outlet reports that suicide is among the versions police are working on.

Later in the day, the White Helmets confirmed his death and extended their condolences to his relatives and hailed his humanitarian efforts via their Twitter account.

Hailed as fearless rescue workers by the Western media, the White Helmets have been accused of associating with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups inside Syria. Photographs and videos show members of the ‘civil defense’ organization posing with jihadists.

They’ve also been accused of staging chemical attacks, used as justification by Western nations to carry out strikes against the Syrian military and its allies.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Le Mesurier was a former MI-6 intelligence officer.

