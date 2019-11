Explosion in German mine traps up to 30 people underground – reports

An apparent explosion at a mine in Teutschenthal in central Germany has injured two people and left up to 30 miners trapped underground, local police say. A major rescue operation is underway.

The explosion was first reported at around 9 am on Friday. The trapped workers are reportedly safe in an emergency shelter area of the mine, which is located in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. DETAILS TO FOLLOW