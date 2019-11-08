 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Railway officials summon horned GOD OF DEATH to drag people off railway tracks in India (VIDEOS)

8 Nov, 2019 08:15
Get short URL
Railway officials summon horned GOD OF DEATH to drag people off railway tracks in India (VIDEOS)
© Ministry of Railways / @RailMinIndia / Twitter
Railways in India enlisted the help of the Hindu god of death to patrol tracks and pick up trespassers as part of a new safety awareness campaign.

India’s Western Railway, which serves Mumbai along with several other large cities, came up with a creative idea for teaching commuters not to risk their lives by jumping on tracks to save time while crossing to another platform.

They dressed up a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer as Yamraj, or Yamaraja (Lord Yama), a Hindu god of death and justice. He is usually depicted in a helmet with buffalo horns. Armed with a traditional blunt mace (gada), he began patrolling the tracks and confronting trespassers.

“This Yamraj picks people to release them safely,” Western Railways wrote on Twitter.

“Those who will cross the tracks, I will take them with me,” ‘Yamraj’ could be heard saying in one of the videos published on social media.

Western Railways is one of the busiest railway systems in the country. A total of 721 people died while walking on Western Railway tracks and the adjacent Central Railway tracks between January and May this year.

The god of death has helped with awareness campaigns in the past. In 2015, traffic policemen in the city of Ranchi in the northwestern Jharkhand State dressed up as the deity to promote road safety. Last year, traffic police in Bangalore employed Yamraj to teach motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets.

Also on rt.com ‘Stop driving immediately’: BMW recalls over 12,000 cars in Australia over EXPLOSIVE airbags

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies