‘Nothing has happened’: Airline says Amsterdam Schiphol airport ‘hijacking’ scare triggered by mistake
Anthrax train scare: Belgian commuters evacuated & disinfected after ‘white powder’ found

6 Nov, 2019 19:47
Anthrax train scare: Belgian commuters evacuated & disinfected after ‘white powder’ found
Commuters on a train traveling to Brussels Airport were evacuated and disinfected after a bag of white powder was found and an alarm was raised. Local reports say firefighters and police arrived at the scene in large numbers.

The powder is currently being investigated by authorities.

The alarm was raised around 5:00 PM on Wednesday evening after a train conductor reportedly found luggage containing bags of white powder. Railway police were then notified and an anthrax alarm procedure began, local reports said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

