Anthrax train scare: Belgian commuters evacuated & disinfected after ‘white powder’ found

Follow RT on

Commuters on a train traveling to Brussels Airport were evacuated and disinfected after a bag of white powder was found and an alarm was raised. Local reports say firefighters and police arrived at the scene in large numbers.

The powder is currently being investigated by authorities. The alarm was raised around 5:00 PM on Wednesday evening after a train conductor reportedly found luggage containing bags of white powder. Railway police were then notified and an anthrax alarm procedure began, local reports said. DETAILS TO FOLLOW