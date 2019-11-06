 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan released POISONOUS GAS to pollute Delhi’s air, Indian politician claims

6 Nov, 2019 07:07
Buildings are seen shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, October 30, 2019. © REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Delhi’s record-breaking air pollution may be the result of a covert chemical attack by Pakistan, an Indian politician has claimed, insisted that his airtight theory should be “seriously” considered.

“There is a possibility that poisonous gas could have been released by any neighboring country which is afraid of us,” Meerut BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda said.

Listing Pakistan and China as the two prime suspects, Sharda said that India “must seriously consider” whether Islamabad was releasing poisonous substances into Delhi’s air. He also accused Pakistan of being intimidated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a BJP member – and stated ominously that India has never lost a war to its nuclear-armed neighbor.

He also criticized government officials who blamed the dangerous environmental conditions on emissions from factories and agriculture.

“The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmers and industries should not be blamed,” the BJP leader said.

Indian officials have been scrambling to find a solution – or in this case, excuses – for Delhi’s hazardous level of air pollution.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan suggested that eating vitamin-rich carrots could help shield Indians from pollution-related illnesses.

