Iran will take new step in reducing commitments under nuclear deal, President Rouhani announces

Iran plans to inject gas into centrifuges at a fuel enrichment plant, President Hassan Rouhani has announced, moving his country further away from the 2015 accord that limits Tehran’s nuclear development.

Rouhani said that Iran will begin the process at its Fordow plant starting on Wednesday. He stressed that all of the steps that Tehran has taken so far to reduce its commitments under the deal are reversible, and that the Islamic Republic remains ready to fully honor the agreement if other signatories do the same.

Although initially in full compliance with the landmark accord, Iran has begun to scale back its commitments, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the deal last year. Tehran has called on European signatories to salvage the accord and shield Iran from a debilitating sanctions regime imposed by the United States. European leaders, however, have so far been unwilling to openly defy Washington’s hardline policies aimed at Iran.

On Monday, Iran’s nuclear chief announced that the country was launching a new generation of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, describing the development as a “huge achievement” for the country.

