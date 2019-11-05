 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

German teens probed for singing anti-Semitic songs after visiting notorious Nazi death camp

5 Nov, 2019 07:28
Get short URL
German teens probed for singing anti-Semitic songs after visiting notorious Nazi death camp
Barbed wire fence around Buchenwald concentration camp © Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Eric Lalmand
A school trip to the Buchenwald death camp had little impact on a bunch of German teens who saw nothing wrong with playing and singing anti-Semitic songs at a place where over 56,000 prisoners perished during World War II.

Three 14-year-old pupils reportedly played the songs on a smartphone and sang along on a bus as their class was returning from a trip to Buchenwald memorial, located east of Dresden.
The story made local media headlines shortly after teachers reported it to police, and an inquiry was launched into incitement of hatred.

The incident has raised more than a few eyebrows given the notoriety of the site in question. Run by SS death squads, Buchenwald accommodated over 280,000 inmates during peak times. Apart from Jews from all corners of Europe and the USSR, there were also Poles and Roma people, as well as Soviet prisoners of war, among the detainees.

FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Eric Lalmand

Buchenwald wasn’t as big as Auschwitz, which was known for its gas chambers, but the plight of inmates was the same. Some prisoners were subjected to summary executions by hanging or crucifixion, while others died in medical experiments or fell victim to arbitrary shootings perpetrated by SS guards.

Former railway station and the track's end at Buchenwald © Global Look Press / imageBROKER.com / hwo

By the time the US Army liberated the camp in 1945, a total of 56,545 people – nearly one-in-four prisoners – had perished there. After the war, Buchenwald was preserved as a memorial.

The memorial is the largest in memory of Nazi crimes in Europe © Global Look Press / dpa / Martin Schutt

Ironically, the youngsters’ school – named after renowned German anthropologist Theo Koch – is a recipient of numerous awards for extremism prevention, according to Die Welt. The institute also teaches a four-month special course on Nazism, the effectiveness of which is now in question. 

The news comes less than a month after a lone-wolf shooter tried to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle. The suspect, who had links to a German neo-Nazi cell, failed to break into the building but shot dead two bystanders using a self-made submachine gun.

Also on rt.com German synagogue shooter used an improvised gun. Is this a sign of things to come?

Anti-Semitic incidents rose by nearly 20 percent between 2017 and 2018, with the number of violent attacks recorded almost doubling, according to Interior Ministry figures. Meanwhile, the German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein said that he “can’t recommend Jews to wear kippahs anywhere at any time in Germany.”

The remark was criticized by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for what he described as “capitulation to anti-Semitism.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies