Waves of destruction: 140,000 homes left without power as massive storm batters coast of southern France (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

3 Nov, 2019 11:57
Waves break over the "Phare du four" (lighthouse) off the western city of Rosporden on November 2, 2019 a few hours before the storm Amelie. © AFP / Damien Meyer
An estimated 140,000 households in southern France have had their power knocked out by a powerful storm. Photos and videos show high winds and destructive waves clobbering the coastline.

The storm, dubbed ‘Amelie’, made landfall on France’s southern coast overnight, prompting authorities to issue a weather alert due to strong winds and flood risks. Seventeen departments in the region remain at an “orange” threat level due to the continued weather risk.

Photographs and videos taken along the coast show the mayhem caused by the terrifying winds, which reportedly surpassed 120kph (75mph) in some areas.

A man runs by the sea in the Grande Plage of Biarritz in south western France on November 3, 2019 during the Amelie storm. © AFP / Iroz Gaizka

The department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques was hammered by violent waves, with footage showing buildings along the coast getting battered by the extreme weather.

Another video from southeast France shows flooding in the streets of a village.

A market in the commune of Martigues, located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, was torn apart by high winds.

The storm has knocked out power in an estimated 140,000 homes, and at least one major roadway has been shuttered due to fallen trees. No deaths have been reported.

