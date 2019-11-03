Waves of destruction: 140,000 homes left without power as massive storm batters coast of southern France (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

An estimated 140,000 households in southern France have had their power knocked out by a powerful storm. Photos and videos show high winds and destructive waves clobbering the coastline.

The storm, dubbed ‘Amelie’, made landfall on France’s southern coast overnight, prompting authorities to issue a weather alert due to strong winds and flood risks. Seventeen departments in the region remain at an “orange” threat level due to the continued weather risk.

Photographs and videos taken along the coast show the mayhem caused by the terrifying winds, which reportedly surpassed 120kph (75mph) in some areas.

The department of Pyrénées-Atlantiques was hammered by violent waves, with footage showing buildings along the coast getting battered by the extreme weather.

Le vent souffle violemment à Biarritz dans les Pyrénées-atlantiques touché par la tempête Amélie #AFPpic.twitter.com/9Z57EElKp6 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) November 3, 2019

Another video from southeast France shows flooding in the streets of a village.

🔴 Un important épisode orageux a frappé les Bouches-du-Rhône cette nuit, causant des inodations à #Marignane, #Vitrolles, Saint-Victoret, #Martigues, Port-de-Bouc ou encore Cabriès et Gignac (vidéo Junior Ilyana) #TempeteAmeliepic.twitter.com/Dtx1XgEbrM — La Provence (@laprovence) November 3, 2019

A market in the commune of Martigues, located in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, was torn apart by high winds.

🔴 #Martigues n'a pas été épargnée par la #TempeteAmelie ... Après les trombes d'eau, une tornade a traversé la ville et le marché dominical ce matin pic.twitter.com/JaTnuNGzBv — La Provence (@laprovence) November 3, 2019

The storm has knocked out power in an estimated 140,000 homes, and at least one major roadway has been shuttered due to fallen trees. No deaths have been reported.

