North Korea-fired projectiles fall off Japan’s territorial waters

North Korea has apparently conducted its latest weapons test on Thursday, firing at least two projectiles into the Sea of Japan.

The launch was confirmed by the South Korean military and the Japanese Coast Guard. The projectiles landed in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s territorial waters.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from areas in South Pyongan Province in the west of North Korea.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the projectiles appeared to be some kind of ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang conducts regular tests of its smaller missiles, the latest of which was reported in early October. North Korea later said that it had tested a submarine-launched missile Pukguksong-3.

Weapon tests by North Korea get much media attention, compared to similar events in other nations. Pyongyang has a long history of confrontation with US-allied regional powers like South Korea and Japan, and has chosen to develop a nuclear arsenal to ensure protection from military intervention.

Its rivals see it as an aggressive move and seek to disarm Pyongyang. Talks on resolving the tense standoff have so far brought little progress, but North Korea has suspended tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles as a gesture of goodwill.

