Pentagon releases VIDEO from raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
Twitter bans political ads, caving in to ‘election meddling’ fearmongers

30 Oct, 2019 20:39
©  Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Omar Marques
Twitter has officially banned political advertising, admitting there’s no way to prevent bad actors from gaming the system by spreading disinfo and that they don’t want to be responsible for potential negative outcomes.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey declared via tweet on Wednesday, officially pulling his platform out of the election-season advertising drama that has engulfed fellow mega-platform Facebook.

Dorsey admitted in a series of tweets that political advertising can skew the conversation away from organic discussion, though his declaration that “we believe this decision should not be compromised by money” belied years of taking money for exactly that skewing.

The new policy is not set in stone yet - Twitter plans to share it by November 15, while enforcement will begin a week from then - and it will not bar non-partisan, non-issue ads for voter registration, along with a few other exceptions yet to be named.

It’s not clear what brought Dorsey to this come-to-Jesus moment, though he begged for “more forward-looking political ad regulation (very difficult to do)” in the thread announcing the political ad moratorium. Facebook has been getting pummeled for its decision not to fact-check ads from candidates, and Dorsey may want to spare Twitter from being dragged through the same mud.

Dorsey emphasized “this isn’t about free expression,” and explained that trying to focus on controlling the spread of targeted messaging, disinfo, and deepfakes while also regulating advertising stopped the platform from doing either effectively. Presumably, that means Twitter will focus more on stemming the spread of “disinfo” going forward - an ominous prospect for users with political views outside of the mainstream, who have seen many of their number kicked off the major social media platforms or shadowbanned smeared as "disinfo."

Many Twitter users applauded the move, cheering Dorsey for "promoting democracy" and praising Twitter as "socially responsible social media" while slamming Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for being "more concerned with money" than integrity.

Some speculated the intent was to pressure Facebook into changing its own political policies, which have been panned by several of the 2020 candidates even as they buy ads on the platform. 

Others, smelling censorship but approving of the odor, called on Dorsey to ban other groups and individuals…

…or other advertisers.

Some saw the ban as a cynical political move, however, pointing out that ads are not the real driver of fake political conversations.

