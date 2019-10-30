 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Halloween massacre: 3 killed, nine wounded in house party shooting in California

30 Oct, 2019 07:06
Screen grab from a video. ©Oscar Cancio / Ruptly
A shooting at an outdoor Halloween party in Long Beach, California has left at least three people killed and as many as nine injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Local media report that multiple shell casings were scattered in an alley behind a home, where the party was taking place.

The Long Beach Fire Department said five of the people who were injured in the incident required immediate medical care. Four others were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

No description of the suspect is currently available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

