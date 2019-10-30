Halloween massacre: 3 killed, nine wounded in house party shooting in California

A shooting at an outdoor Halloween party in Long Beach, California has left at least three people killed and as many as nine injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday night. Local media report that multiple shell casings were scattered in an alley behind a home, where the party was taking place.

The Long Beach Fire Department said five of the people who were injured in the incident required immediate medical care. Four others were hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

No description of the suspect is currently available.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

