Ghoulish green fireball spotted flying over Ireland (VIDEO)

Residents across Ireland and beyond were mystified Monday night as a curious green fireball lit up the night sky.

Astounded amateur astronomers across the Irish counties of Clare, Cork, Fermanagh, and Mayo caught a glimpse of the enigmatic event over the Emerald Isle at roughly 7pm local time.

Sean Linehan managed to film the curious cosmic caper on his car’s dashcam in Cork, in the south of Ireland, which showed a glowing green orb streaking across the sky.

@PeoplesAstro@VirtualAstro Anyone reported a large meteor/fireball tonight?

Not the best video as it was on a dash cam and visible through trees.

I was heading toward Rotherham from Conisbrough at 18:54 tonight and this would have been to my South/South West. pic.twitter.com/u8xzHkMxIL — Paul Willows (@pcwillows) October 28, 2019

Another fireball was spotted at about 10.50pm on Monday night according to Astronomy Ireland, who assured the public that they don’t make fireworks that big just yet. “Sounds like a meteor or a fireball,” the group said.

It wasn’t a firework folks, despite the week that’s in it! 👻 🎃 They don’t make them that big yet. Sounds like a meteor or a fireball. Thanks for the reports and keep them coming. — Astronomy Ireland (@AstronomyIRL) October 28, 2019

Shooting stars are typically the size of a grain of sand and burn for roughly one second, while pea-sized fireballs can last several seconds and burn brighter than the light of a full moon.

“I was delighted that I caught a glimpse of it – I might keep the camera on the sky in future!” said 35-year-old Paddy Maher, from Laois.

@CarlowWeather I caught this on my wyze cam this evening at 6:54. #meteorpic.twitter.com/GdDfocbKc2 — paddy the plasterer (@Mucksavages) October 28, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!