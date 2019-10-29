 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ghoulish green fireball spotted flying over Ireland (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2019 14:00
Illustrative image. © Getty Images / Pete Saloutos
Residents across Ireland and beyond were mystified Monday night as a curious green fireball lit up the night sky.

Astounded amateur astronomers across the Irish counties of Clare, Cork, Fermanagh, and Mayo caught a glimpse of the enigmatic event over the Emerald Isle at roughly 7pm local time. 

Sean Linehan managed to film the curious cosmic caper on his car’s dashcam in Cork, in the south of Ireland, which showed a glowing green orb streaking across the sky.

Another fireball was spotted at about 10.50pm on Monday night according to Astronomy Ireland, who assured the public that they don’t make fireworks that big just yet. “Sounds like a meteor or a fireball,” the group said.

Shooting stars are typically the size of a grain of sand and burn for roughly one second, while pea-sized fireballs can last several seconds and burn brighter than the light of a full moon. 

“I was delighted that I caught a glimpse of it – I might keep the camera on the sky in future!” said 35-year-old Paddy Maher, from Laois.

