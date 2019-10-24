Brazil and China eye creation of BRICS alternative to Netflix to reach BILLIONS of viewers worldwide

Brazil and China are reportedly considering setting up a joint Netflix-style streaming service to distribute films and TV shows to the gigantic audience in the BRICS nations.

Talks on the matter are being held between Brazil’s citizenship minister, Osmar Terra, and China’s Culture Ministry, Brazilian media reported on Wednesday. Beijing’s biggest producer of audiovisual content, the China Media Group (CMG), is also said to be involved.

The idea is to create a Netflix-style streaming platform, as well as a TV channel catering to the BRICS countries, which have a combined population of more than three billion. Each member of the bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) would own a 20-percent share of the project.

China’s vast and rapidly-growing audience is projected to soon become the world’s top film market. Chinese productions have already been making their way onto the highest-grossing films lists, while Hollywood companies make the extra effort to woo the Chinese pubic.

It is believed that a separate streaming service would provide BRICS nations with faster and easier access to Chinese viewers. The same can be said about India, as the Bollywood audience continues to grow at home and overseas.

The project could be funded through the New Development Bank, the group’s chief financial institution.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is arriving in Beijing on Thursday. Despite being an ardent critic of communism and socialism at home, he has spoken in favor of improving economic ties with China.

