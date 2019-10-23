Chris Pratt labeled misogynist online after poking fun at his wife’s cooking skill

Hollywood star Chris Pratt was accused of “shaming” his wife and called a sexist online after he shared a story about his spouse accidentally burning a bagel.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star posted a lighthearted story about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s cooking on Instagram. “Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all,” the actor sarcastically wrote, attaching a picture of what appears to be a heavily burnt bagel.

“To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up... and keep moving forward,’” Pratt continued, saying that the bagel “never stood a chance” against his spouse.

I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.

Schwarzenegger apparently had a good laugh as well. “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well,” she wrote playfully in a comment to her husband’s post. Her brother Patrick joined in the fun with “Smh” (‘shaking my head’). Actress Yvonne Strahovski and Pratt’s co-star Karen Gillan reacted to the whole thing by posting smiley faces.

For what it’s worth, even ‘woke’ news outlets like BuzzFeed and HuffPost did not think Pratt’s attitude was somehow problematic. The reporter for the former admitted to “honestly cackling” while reading the actor’s post, while the latter threw in a pun about Pratt “roasting” his wife.

But then some in the online crowd showed up to label Pratt as a sexist. “Ladies, this is the kind of posts that happen when you marry a misogynist,” one person wrote. “@prattprattpratt May hide it pretty well, but the misogyny rings loud and clear through the sarcasm... may think you’re trying to be funny at her expense. Real comedy is not made at the expense of others.”

Others quickly accused the actor of being “condescending” to his wife and said that by poking fun at her cooking Pratt tried to “publicly shame” his spouse.

Some angry commenters went further, suggesting that the actor should cook his own food instead of complaining. “Make your own damn bagel bites, @prattprattpratt. You’re 40,” one person wrote.

Well that’s exactly what Katherine Schwarzenegger said her plan was from the start, didn’t she?

