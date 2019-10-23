 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India plans to launch LARGEST facial recognition system to target criminals as country’s murder rate drops to lowest in DECADES

23 Oct, 2019 08:51
Get short URL
India plans to launch LARGEST facial recognition system to target criminals as country’s murder rate drops to lowest in DECADES
FILE PHOTO © Jochen Tack / mageBROKER.com / Global Look Press
The homicide rate in India is the lowest it has been since the early 1960s, the new data shows. The government wants to curb it even more by installing a country-wide facial ID system to track “crime patterns.”

The murder rate in India fell to 2.49 per 100,000 people in 2017, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), hitting its lowest level since 1963.

The nation’s murder rate had grown for decades before peaking in the early ‘90s. Since then, it has been steadily declining, despite India’s population growth.

The data shows that the highest murder rates occur in the poorer northeastern states and the states with a sizable tribal population, which are often plagued by communal, religion- and caste-based violence.

Also on rt.com 21 arrested after Indian mob thrashes & kills 75yo doc for failing to treat worker

Some troubling trends continue, however, like the rise in certain types of crimes such as abduction and kidnapping, as well as violent crimes against women. In an effort to reverse the tide, the government plans to create the world’s largest facial recognition system.

Officials say the national database will not only help in identifying criminals and finding missing persons, but will also allow law enforcers to “detect crime patterns and modus operandi” of perpetrators across the country. The procurement of the system is due to be finalized next month.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies