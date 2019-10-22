WATCH farmers roll out HUNDREDS of tractors in German cities protesting new eco-rules
The protests took place in 17 cities across Germany, with the largest rally held in the western city of Bonn, where the Agriculture Ministry HQ is located. Angry farmers rolled out around 1,000 tractors onto the streets, blocking several major roads and bridges.
Tractors drove through other cities as well. Around 200 of them rolled past the iconic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
The farmers fear that the new environmental rules would damage their business. The measures, put forward by the government, limit the use of certain weed killers in order to protect field birds, like Eurasian skylarks, lapwings and partridges, as well as some insects.
The protesters say that small family farms will be hit the most, and demand the government to drop the “farmer-bashing” agenda. “We’re not animal killers and polluters,” the organizers said.
Amid the protests, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze promised to help farmers adapt to the new policy and invited them to discuss how to make their businesses "environmentally friendly."
