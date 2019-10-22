WATCH: Police open fire as Oslo ambulance ramming suspect flees the scene

Norwegian police have arrested a suspect who stole an ambulance and used it to ram innocent bystanders on the streets of Oslo on Tuesday afternoon.

The armed suspect was apprehended but not critically injured, despite the fact that police reportedly opened fire on the ambulance during their pursuit.

Several people have been injured in the incident but their condition is unknown at this time.

The ambulance was stolen at approximately 12:30 local time and, according to the police, the rampage lasted for some 45 minutes. An elderly couple as well as a mother and child were struck by the vehicle during the police pursuit.

Eyewitness footage from the scene captured the moment police had the ambulance partially surrounded but the suspect managed to evade them and drive away despite being under fire.

Police have established a security cordon around the scene as they attempt to establish a motive for the incident. The ambulance was reportedly stolen in the Torshov borough of the capital.

Carnage was visible across the streets of Oslo as the rampage tore through the borough and neighboring areas.

The police later tweeted that it is seeking a woman in connection with a traffic accident that occurred during the ambulance robbery and subsequent chase.

“An armed man stole an ambulance, drove away and hit some people. We got him now,” a police spokesperson said, though they declined to say how many people had been injured by the stolen ambulance or whether anyone had died in the incident.

