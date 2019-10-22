Trudeau’s Liberal Party set to cling to power after tight general elections – TV projections

The party of the embattled Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is projected to edge out the Conservatives in a vote on Monday, but is falling short of a majority, leaving the scandal-ridden PM with a task to form a minority government.

Projections published by Canadian broadcasters CBC TV and CTV News after the voting wrapped up on Monday night predicted a win for the Liberals, who are nonetheless set to lose ground in comparison to the 2015 vote, when they managed to secure a majority, having pushed Conservatives into the opposition.

This time, the Liberals will most likely have to contend with forming a minority government, falling short of garnering the necessary 170 seats.

While the results are still preliminary, Liberals have already started celebrating the outcome of the vote, which was generally viewed as a referendum on Trudeau’s record so far.

Moment Liberal government announced at Libs HQ #CTVpic.twitter.com/mHEdy336BZ — Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) October 22, 2019

