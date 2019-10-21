Trump ‘fully prepared’ for military action against Turkey – Pompeo

US President Donald Trump is “fully prepared” to use military force against Turkey if “needed,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared, qualifying the statement by insisting Washington prefers to use its “diplomatic powers.”

“We prefer peace to war,” Pompeo told CNBC in a taped interview that aired Monday afternoon.

But in the event that kinetic action or military action is needed, you should know that President Trump is fully prepared to undertake that action.

He stopped short of revealing what action on Turkey’s part would constitute such a “need.”

Pompeo added that Washington would use economic and “diplomatic powers” before breaking out the heavy artillery. He did not want to “get out in front of the president’s decision about whether to take the awesome undertaking of using America’s military might,” he said, indicating that it was up to Trump to decide whether Ankara had crossed the line.

