 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Come and take it’: Here’s what US troops left behind at abandoned base in Syria (PHOTOS)

21 Oct, 2019 12:12
Get short URL
‘Come and take it’: Here’s what US troops left behind at abandoned base in Syria (PHOTOS)
A convoy of U.S. vehicles are seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in the Sahela border in the northern province of Dohuk, Iraq, October 21, 2019. © REUTERS/Kawa Omar
US troops making a hasty retreat from northern Syria left behind a colorful assortment of literature and patriotic paraphernalia, ranging from Harry Potter books to provocative flags.

Photos from the abandoned US military base in Manbij shed light on what American soldiers did to pass the time during their uninvited stay.

The photographic evidence suggests that at least one soldier enjoyed reading Harry Potter. For added diversity, the discarded literature also included a Tom Clancy paperback and a Bible.

For reading-adverse troops, there were also plenty of video games. At least one devoted soldier-gamer had even brought along a map of the fictional city from Grand Theft Auto.

There were also stacks of DVDs and, in a display of true American-ness, a fridge full of Coca-Cola. Scavengers also found basketballs and footballs at the site.

An RT crew that filmed inside the deserted base last week found furniture, personal belongings and even an unfinished meals.

Also on rt.com Left in a hurry: RT films inside abandoned US military base at Manbij, Syria (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

While rushing out the door, the soldiers also apparently forgot to bring their ‘come and take it’ flag, so Russian media came and took pictures with it. Originating from the ancient Greek term ‘molon labe,’ the flag is a symbol of US military defiance, and, in this case, of stinging irony.

They also left behind a rather indecorous greeting to Russia, perhaps to offset the bitterness for the abandoned flag.

The troops pulled out of the base, located southwest of the northern city of Manbij, last Tuesday. The retreat followed the decision by the US President Donald Trump to withdraw American personnel prior to the Turkish operation against Kurdish-led militias. US forces have since crossed into western Iraq, where they may or may not finish reading all the Harry Potter books.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies