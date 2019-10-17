Tusk says Brexit discussions concluded & EU leaders have endorsed new deal

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has said that EU leaders have endorsed the new Brexit deal struck between Brussels and London and discussions have finally concluded.

Speaking after final negotiations wrapped up, Tusk said the deal become possible because it was "positively assessed by Ireland."

The key change in the new deal is that British PM Boris Johnson agreed to replace the backstop with a four-year regulatory alignment between Northern Ireland and the EU. This was always a major sticking point in negotiations, with British Conservatives an unionists in Northern Ireland opposed to having the region treated differently to the rest of the UK.

Also on rt.com Closing the Brexit curtains: It's either Boris' Deal or No Deal

Tusk said the new deal ensures the integrity of the single market, avoids chaos and safeguards peace and stability on the island of Ireland.

The European Council president said he was happy and relieved that a deal had finally been struck but "sad" because he will "always be a remainer." He added that if the UK decides to return one day, Europe's door "will always be open."

The task now is the wait for votes in the UK an European Parliaments.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar said he too had mixed feelings and regretted that Britain was leaving the EU, but that the negotiations had taught him about the "strength of unity" in the bloc.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW