WATCH LIVE: Catalans face off with police near Spanish govt building in Barcelona

15 Oct, 2019 19:21
WATCH LIVE: Catalans face off with police near Spanish govt building in Barcelona
Catalan independence protesters are facing off against riot police in Barcelona for the second day following the jailing of nine prominent separatists by Spain’s supreme court over their roles in the region’s failed secession bid.

Sporadic clashes ensued on Tuesday evening after protesters gathered at Barcelona’s central Carrer de Mallorca street, where a Spanish government building is located.

Live video feed from the city centre shows large groups of protesters attacking police vans as repeated loud explosions are heard in the background and fires can be seen raging on the streets. Riot police charged protesters who threw flares, bottles and attempted to ram down barricades surrounding government buildings.

The Supreme Court declared on Monday that the jailed separatists were involved in "undeniable" acts of violence during Catalonia’s attempt to gain independence from Madrid in 2017. Former Catalan premier Carlos Puigdemont, who led the movement for independence, tweeted from exile in Belgium, calling the verdict an "atrocity."

With the prison sentences for separatist leaders providing new impetus for the movement, pro-independence figures have promised to continue their push for a new referendum.

One protester lost his eye in clashes between separatists and police at Barcelona airport on Monday night as tensions erupted over the court ruling.

Also on rt.com 37 injured, 100+ flights cancelled as police clash with Catalan pro-independence protesters at Barcelona airport (VIDEOS)

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

