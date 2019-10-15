Riot police blast firefighters with water cannons during Paris protests (VIDEOS)
Police have also reportedly fired tear gas at the demonstrators.
Firefighters are demonstrating against a number of key concerns, chiefly government policies on resources for their sector, funding problems, and difficult working conditions.
Footage from the protests show riot police and protesters squaring up to one another in some parts of Paris, while water cannons were deployed to push firefighters back and clear streets.
Les policiers tirent au canon à eau sur des pompiers #Parispic.twitter.com/K8buRiXvvJ— Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) October 15, 2019
On utilise le canon à eau sur la manifestation des #pompiers.— Marcel Aiphan (@AiphanMarcel) October 15, 2019
Ce gouvernement nage dans l’absurde, on n’est pas loin de l’asphyxie...#DonneTonRIO#ViolencesPolicieres#GiletsJaunes#Acte48#CastanerDemissionpic.twitter.com/hUjAEVo3lf
"Vous êtes une bande de moutons !"— 🌿🐝 Реми φ🦞 (@Callystor) October 15, 2019
Franche explication entre #pompiers et #FDO de #Macron, à l'occasion de la manifestation de #Paris.#GrèvePompierspic.twitter.com/zrTu3GAfK9
According to RT France reporter Lucas Léger, some men without uniforms set up temporary barricades in the midst of the protest, but were forced away and the obstacles removed by firefighters.
Certains provocateurs sans uniforme ont été chassés par des #pompiers qui ont ensuite levé leur barricade de fortune #Parispic.twitter.com/FX6gt8pX6v— Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) October 15, 2019
