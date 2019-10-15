 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riot police blast firefighters with water cannons during Paris protests (VIDEOS)

15 Oct, 2019 15:24
Firefighters protesting in Paris, France on October 15, 2019 © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
French riot police have turned water cannons on some of the thousands of firefighters who are marching through Paris to demand better resources in order to tackle the increasing number of forest fires each year.

Police have also reportedly fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

Firefighters are demonstrating against a number of key concerns, chiefly government policies on resources for their sector, funding problems, and difficult working conditions. 

Footage from the protests show riot police and protesters squaring up to one another in some parts of Paris, while water cannons were deployed to push firefighters back and clear streets.

According to RT France reporter Lucas Léger, some men without uniforms set up temporary barricades in the midst of the protest, but were forced away and the obstacles removed by firefighters.

