7-story apartment block collapses in Brazil, killing 1 (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

15 Oct, 2019 14:52
File photo © REUTERS / Leonardo Benassatto
A seven-story residential building has collapsed in Fortaleza, northern Brazil. The Fire Department has confirmed that one person died and at least one other was injured, as the search for survivors continues.

Emergency services are at the scene and ambulances have reportedly been seen taking injured people to hospital. It’s not clear what caused the collapse, but around a dozen people are believed to still be inside the ruins and communicating with rescue workers.

According to local reports, the residential building is in the Dionisio Torres, and fell at around 10.30am local time. The buildings nearby are currently without electricity following the collapse, and some cars parked nearby have been crushed under the debris.

One local resident told G1 that he heard a loud noise “like a truck crash” immediately before the collapse. “I looked out the window and I saw very strong dust and people running,” he added.

