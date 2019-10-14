Dozens rescued as entire floor of Mumbai skyscraper consumed by fire (VIDEOS)
At least four fire tenders have been deployed to battle the blaze which broke out at the 22-storey commercial building in the Veera Desai area of Andheri in Mumbai, near Peninsula Park, at roughly 12:50pm local time.
🔥 *Fire in Comercial Building at Veera Desai Andheri West* 14oct— @PotholeWarriors🇮🇳 #RoadSafety 🏍🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) October 14, 2019
🔥 Andheri West ke Veera desai road par Penisulapark Building main lagi aag
📸
🚒Police and Fire Brigade person on the spot pic.twitter.com/I41CDYDyBL
The fire is reportedly under control though several people remain stranded in the floors above where the flames broke out.Eyewitness video from the scene shows the extent of the blaze which tore through the skyscraper.
Can see the flames... God, please make sure everyone is safe! 🤞🏻#AndheriFire@MumbaiPolicepic.twitter.com/nd4Q7xvKdU— Taarini NB (@TaariniNB) October 14, 2019
“The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter the place. The area is congested,” eyewitness Akhram Shaikh said to The Indian Express.
Big fire at #PeninsulaPark at #Andheri west in #FunRepublic lane. @MumbaiPolice@MirrorNow@zee24taasnewspic.twitter.com/bCUBMPJIPp— Keyur Seta (@keyurhere) October 14, 2019
