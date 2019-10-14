Dozens rescued as entire floor of Mumbai skyscraper consumed by fire (VIDEOS)

A fire erupted on the sixth floor of a commercial building in downtown Mumbai Monday afternoon. Firefighters have rescued over a dozen people so far and there are currently no reports of casualties.

At least four fire tenders have been deployed to battle the blaze which broke out at the 22-storey commercial building in the Veera Desai area of Andheri in Mumbai, near Peninsula Park, at roughly 12:50pm local time.

🔥 *Fire in Comercial Building at Veera Desai Andheri West* 14oct



🔥 Andheri West ke Veera desai road par Penisulapark Building main lagi aag



📸



🚒Police and Fire Brigade person on the spot pic.twitter.com/I41CDYDyBL — @PotholeWarriors🇮🇳 #RoadSafety 🏍🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) October 14, 2019

The fire is reportedly under control though several people remain stranded in the floors above where the flames broke out.Eyewitness video from the scene shows the extent of the blaze which tore through the skyscraper.

“The fire has spread through the duct to the top floors. There is no space for the fire brigade officials to enter the place. The area is congested,” eyewitness Akhram Shaikh said to The Indian Express.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!