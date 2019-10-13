 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Flooding, devastation, trapped residents as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan killing at least 14 people (PHOTO, VIDEO)

13 Oct, 2019 03:14
Flooding, devastation, trapped residents as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan killing at least 14 people (PHOTO, VIDEO)
©Reuters/ Yosuke Nagasawa
At least 14 people were killed and 16 are missing after Typhoon Hagibis slammed Japan, with flooding covering large areas leaving people surrounded by water. Some half a million homes are without power.

The typhoon hit Japan’s northeast coast, The disaster killed at least 14 people in areas including the Chiba, Gunma, Kanagawa and Fukushima prefectures surrounding Tokyo, according to local media. Some 90 people were injured. 

Many areas throughout the region have been flooded, with waters reaching 5 meters in depth. About 260 people are trapped in the special elderly nursing home in the city of Kawagoe City some 50 kilometers north west of Tokyo with rescuers using boats to rescue them.

A  railway bridge over the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture collapsed Sunday morning.

Train operations are suspended in many parts of the country as the tracks are flooded.

©Reuters

Around half a million homes remain without the power, while the rescuers and residents are trying to remove the debris  after typhoon had been raging overnight.

©Reuters/ Kyodo

The storm, which the government said could be the strongest in 60 years, brought record breaking rainfall, with some areas hit with 939.5 mm of rain over 24 hours.

The typhoon is expected to weaken and move off Japan’s mainland on Sunday afternoon.Flood warning have been lifted for the capital Tokyo where a rugby match between Japan and Scotland is set to take place on Sunday.

