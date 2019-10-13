Flooding, devastation, trapped residents as Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan killing at least 14 people (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The typhoon hit Japan’s northeast coast, The disaster killed at least 14 people in areas including the Chiba, Gunma, Kanagawa and Fukushima prefectures surrounding Tokyo, according to local media. Some 90 people were injured.
Many areas throughout the region have been flooded, with waters reaching 5 meters in depth. About 260 people are trapped in the special elderly nursing home in the city of Kawagoe City some 50 kilometers north west of Tokyo with rescuers using boats to rescue them.
特別養護老人ホームで260人が孤立 埼玉 川越https://t.co/GN9QVfUAsH#nhk_news#nhk_videopic.twitter.com/9jYB0qdYIs— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 13, 2019
A railway bridge over the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture collapsed Sunday morning.
長野県上田市を走るローカル線の「上田電鉄」によりますと、13日午前８時ごろ、別所線の千曲川にかかる橋りょうの一部が崩落しているのが確認されたということです。https://t.co/MDiNVRVtup#nhk_news#nhk_videopic.twitter.com/lax3hEWdMP— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) October 13, 2019
Train operations are suspended in many parts of the country as the tracks are flooded.
Around half a million homes remain without the power, while the rescuers and residents are trying to remove the debris after typhoon had been raging overnight.
The storm, which the government said could be the strongest in 60 years, brought record breaking rainfall, with some areas hit with 939.5 mm of rain over 24 hours.
"Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall near Japan’s Izu Peninsula" https://t.co/QxR5M6WAKG— Ki (@Kia11on) October 13, 2019
The typhoon is expected to weaken and move off Japan’s mainland on Sunday afternoon.Flood warning have been lifted for the capital Tokyo where a rugby match between Japan and Scotland is set to take place on Sunday.
Tokyo the morning after the typhoon: can’t see them not playing Japan-Scotland in these conditions @Cumoski@rugbyworldcup#Hagibispic.twitter.com/d8BYSxpQsw— Ian O'Riordan (@ianoriordan) October 12, 2019
