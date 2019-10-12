 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Facebook’s Libra could be a flop after Visa, Mastercard & eBay abandon project ahead of launch

12 Oct, 2019 11:41
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen on representations of virtual currency in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. © REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Facebook’s plan to introduce its own cryptocurrency, Libra, next year has faced another serious setback, after Visa, Mastercard, eBay and Stripe became the latest companies to pull out from the project.

In statements following their decision, the companies said that they were still interested in the cryptocurrency as a secure digital payment method, but have chosen to focus their resources on other projects for the time being.

Facebook declined to comment about the companies’ exit, while the Libra Association said that it was focused on “moving forward and continuing to build a strong association” of businesses that will accept the currency.

The move comes just a week after PayPal announced its withdrawal from the Geneva-based Libra Association, which is charged with managing the Facebook-led global currency. Mercadopago and PayU are now the only two payments companies continuing to back Facebook’s digital cash.

The social media giant unveiled plans last summer to launch Libra by June 2020. However, the project faces serious regulatory hurdles. France and Germany both stated last month that they would attempt to block Libra from operating in Europe, saying it posed risks to EU states’ sovereignty.

