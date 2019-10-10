 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosion at garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, 5 injured - German media

10 Oct, 2019 09:04
An explosion rocked a garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, with police saying five people in total were injured, two of them seriously. Fire crews from the surrounding area have rushed to the scene.

It’s currently unclear what caused the blast. Fire departments from Linz and surrounding communities have arrived at the scene, according to reports.

Austrian police advised local residents to stay inside with their windows closed.

Officials said that there are no signs that the explosion was caused by a terrorist attack.

