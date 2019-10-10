Explosion at garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, 5 injured - German media

An explosion rocked a garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, with police saying five people in total were injured, two of them seriously. Fire crews from the surrounding area have rushed to the scene.

It’s currently unclear what caused the blast. Fire departments from Linz and surrounding communities have arrived at the scene, according to reports.



Austrian police advised local residents to stay inside with their windows closed.

Officials said that there are no signs that the explosion was caused by a terrorist attack.

