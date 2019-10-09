Monkey business: Primate cleans cop’s hair as officer continues with paperwork (VIDEO)

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh, India was filmed steeped in paperwork while his unlikely ‘assistant’ sat perched on one shoulder and cleaned through his hair. The monkey’s antics were greeted with hilarity on social media.

The comical clip was shared on Twitter by police superintendent Rahul Srivastav, who suggested that the officer being aided by the monkey was simply working so hard that he didn’t have time to clean his own hair.

The officer seems absolutely unperturbed by his primate companion’s activities:

It’s not clear who shot the footage, but local media says it shows an inspector based in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. Social media users took great delight in the primate’s dedication to its task, and many hailed the officer for plowing on with his work regardless of the potential distraction.

Some even praised the cop for finding such an “affordable solution” to having a clean head of hair.

