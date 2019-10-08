 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kashmir – your next holiday destination? India orders lifting of travel advisory after 2-month ban

8 Oct, 2019 14:09
Women in canoes collect weeds on Dal lake in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 20, 2016 ©  Reuters / Cathal McNaughton
Tourists will be allowed back to Jammu and Kashmir after the local governor ordered an advisory for travelers to avoid the area to be lifted. The security alert was imposed days before India withdrew the region’s special status.

The decision is effective Thursday, according to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik. The statement came the same evening local police announced they had killed a “terrorist” in a firefight in Pulwama district, about 25 kilometers from Srinagar, the state’s summer capital.

Local officials claimed the person was a member of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an organization which has engaged in terrorist activities and has had ties with Al-Qaeda, according to the UN. The Indian government accused the group of conducting the deadly November 2008 assault in Mumbai that killed nearly 200 people and left more than 300 injured.

Also on rt.com Pilgrims advised to leave Kashmir Valley over security threats

The lifting of the travel advisory is part of a wider move to wind down a package of security restrictions that were put in place when Kashmir’s autonomous status was revoked. He claimed the region is also regaining internet and telephone connections.

Kashmir – which touts itself ‘Paradise on Earth’ and is famed for its snow-capped mountains, Dal Lake, temples, and mosques – saw more than 340,000 tourists and pilgrims abruptly leaving on August 2 after the Indian government issued the travel advisory. New Delhi insisted the measure will help bring security and stability to the region, as well as boosting its integration.

