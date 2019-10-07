 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey ‘launches airstrike’ against Kurds on Syria-Iraq border – reports
Turkey ‘launches airstrike’ against Kurds on Syria-Iraq border – reports

7 Oct, 2019 20:06 / Updated 1 second ago
Videos circulating on social media appear to show Turkish forces targeting Kurdish troops near Syria’s border with Iraq with airstrikes, just hours after the US announced it would be pulling out of the region.

Turkish forces launched airstrikes against Kurdish and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, according to SANA news agency, which initially reported there were no casualties from the attacks.

Turkish planes reportedly attacked SDF headquarters in Hasakah province, according to Saudi broadcaster al-Ikhbariya. Other reports suggest Turkey targeted the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara views as a terrorist group and which is part of the SDF.

