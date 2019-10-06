 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Smoke plume in the sky as Colombian oil pipeline BOMBED causing water contamination

6 Oct, 2019 08:30
Get short URL
WATCH Smoke plume in the sky as Colombian oil pipeline BOMBED causing water contamination
FILE PHOTO. An oil spill. ©REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan
An oil pipeline carrying crude across the Andes has been bombed, resulting in a fire and spillage into the local river. The operator released footage of the site showing a plume of smoke rising in the air.

The Transandino pipeline was damaged in a bomb attack that happened Orito municipality in Putumayo Department in Southern Colombia. According to the oil and gas giant Ecopetrol, which operates the pipeline, it was the 19th such incident this year alone.

Footage released by the company shows a fire and an oil spillage in the aftermath of the bombing. The company said the pipeline was not pumping crude when the attack happened, but caused oil spill in the sector, which affected the Guamues River. The company has informed the local Risk and Disaster Management and is taking all possible measures to prevent further contamination.

Bombings are just one of the problems plaguing the 306 kilometer (190 mile) pipeline, which delivers fuel from Orito west across the mountains to the port of Tumaco. Illegal valves used to siphon off the crude are discovered in their hundreds each year and often disrupt transportation.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies