From smugglers to saviors: Drug traffickers arrested despite RESCUING cops from drowning during Spanish speedboat chase

Drug traffickers came to the rescue of three Spanish guards who ended up overboard during a breathtaking water pursuit, but the noble gesture didn’t spare the smugglers from being arrested in the end.

Members of Spain’s Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) had targeted the traffickers, who were said to be carrying a whopping three tons of hashish off the Malaga coast. However, the speedboat chase became more dangerous when the two vessels collided at sea, sending three guards overboard.

Cameras mounted on a police helicopter captured the dramatic moment when the guards’ boat veered off course and began dangerously spinning out of control.

As lives were at risk as a result of the incidents, the helicopter crew asked the drug smugglers to help out – and they unexpectedly agreed.

All three guards were pulled to safety but their salvation didn’t make them any softer on their rescuers. The Guardia Civil said the officers arrested the four occupants of the high-powered speedboat on drug-related charges.

The drugs, packed in 80 bundles, originated from the neighboring Morocco and were likely destined to be sold to Spanish dealers for further distribution across all of Europe.

