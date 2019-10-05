 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Mightiest army in Mideast’: Iran TROLLS IDF after officer caught slapping soldiers taking cover from Palestinian youths (VIDEO)

5 Oct, 2019 14:36 / Updated 17 minutes ago
Get short URL
‘Mightiest army in Mideast’: Iran TROLLS IDF after officer caught slapping soldiers taking cover from Palestinian youths (VIDEO)
IDF soldiers, file photo. © Reuters
The candid moment in which an Israeli officer slapped and scolded his subordinates, after taking cover from stone throwing Palestinian youths, was caught on camera and the footage is being widely shared online.

The Israel Defense Forces officer can be seen rebuking his soldiers after they hid behind a wall to avoid stones hurled by young Palestinians in the West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum on Friday, the Palestinian news agency Sama reports.

“You are sleeping! Wake up!,” he can be angrily heard saying before smacking two soldiers on the top of the head.

The recording has gone viral on social media in Palestine and other parts of the Middle East and has drawn criticism and ridicule upon the IDF. “Is this the mightiest army in the #Mideast?,” Iran’s Press TV asked in a tweet featuring the video.

Kafr Qaddum residents have long held demonstrations against Israeli settlements on Fridays. Three people, including an Israeli peace activist, were reportedly injured during this week’s protest after clashes broke out, according to the Wafa News agency.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies