Iranian govt-linked op tried to HACK TRUMP 2020 campaign, Reuters sources claim

A hacking group allegedly linked to Tehran targeted US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign but was "unsuccessful," claims a Reuters report citing sources. It follows a similar Microsoft statement not naming the targets.

The threat group, dubbed “Phosphorous,” attempted to hack into accounts associated with Trump’s reelection campaign, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

Earlier, Microsoft issued a press release describing the alleged Iran-linked attacks. While “unsophisticated,” the hackers had apparently spent considerable time researching their 241 targets, which also included political journalists and Iranian expats.

Just last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned the US that it had bitten off more than it could chew when it started a cyberwar by unleashing the Stuxnet virus on Iran’s nuclear centrifuges in 2010: “But any war that the United States starts, it won’t be able to finish.”

