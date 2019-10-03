Fierce anti-Semitic slurs & swastika appear on Krakow ghetto wall (PHOTOS)

A hateful message was sprayed on a wall of the former Krakow ghetto, one of the largest in Nazi-occupied Poland, adding more fuel to the simmering feud between Israel and the Eastern European country.

The graffiti, which read “w***e Jews, get the f**k out of Poland” alongside the swastika, was discovered on Tuesday in the historic center of Krakow. The municipal authorities painted over the graffiti, sprayed with a tar-like substance, on the day it was found, but photos quickly spread across social media.

"Whore Jews, get out of Poland" was drawn in tar on one of the last remaining walls of the Krakow ghetto in #Poland.



Once again we are reminded that Poland was, and never will be, safe for a #Jew.



More details: https://t.co/hl3ueq8lEGpic.twitter.com/oK2034JmXj — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) October 3, 2019

Police searched the vicinity but failed to find anyone involved in spray-painting the graffiti, which appeared on the wall amid Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) celebrations. The news comes just days after a similar hate-filled message was written on a Jewish cemetery wall in the nearby town of Tarnow.

#AntiSemitism in #Poland: The #Krakow#ghetto wall was destroyed on New Year's Eve. A section of the ghetto wall in Poland was desecrated with blatant anti-Semitic inscriptions with a swastika mark. Local authorities are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/8G59G8oEx5 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) October 2, 2019

In recent months, Poland has seen a string of anti-Semitic and far-right incidents which have sparked outrage at home, among them articles by a Polish weekly describing the “names, anthropological features, appearances and methods of operation” of Jews, along with their “disinformation activities,” and far-right marches at Auschwitz that called for a “fight against Jewry” in Poland.

There has also been an array of incendiary statements made by politicians of both countries which have resulted in a crisis in Israeli-Polish relations.

Also on rt.com 'How to spot a Jew': Front-page headline in Polish paper openly sold in parliament sparks fury

Last year, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki drew the ire of Tel Aviv by claiming there were “Jewish perpetrators” in the Holocaust, while refusing to accept the notion of “Polish concentration camps.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back, saying “the Poles collaborated with the Nazis.”

As the spat lingered, the then-Israeli foreign minister tested the limits of diplomatic etiquette, accusing the Poles of “suckling antisemitism from their mothers’ milk.” As a result, high-profile visits by Polish officials were cancelled and several bilateral projects frozen.

Tel Aviv and Warsaw managed to defuse tensions, which nevertheless flared up again in late September, when a media report alleged that Polish President Andrzej Duda attributed Israel’s “anti-Polish rhetoric” to rising antisemitism in his country. However, his spokesperson denied the report, calling it “not only inaccurate” but “plainly not true.”



Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!