 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

13.5 TONS of gold found piled in Chinese ex-governor’s home (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 13:37
Get short URL
13.5 TONS of gold found piled in Chinese ex-governor’s home (VIDEO)
© powerapple.com
One Chinese official has some serious explaining to do after investigators came across mounds of gold in his house in Haikou City, Hainan province.

Zhang Qi, a member of provincial and municipal party committees, was reportedly undergoing a disciplinary review and being investigated for possible illegality when the enormous stash was uncovered.

Authorities found some 13.5 tons of gold, as well as millions of yuan in cash and antiques, plus evidence of a huge portfolio of luxury real estate. According to local reports, the disciplinary commission announced in early September that they were looking into the ex-governor’s affairs.

Officials convicted of ‘economic crimes’ or corruption can face the death penalty in China.

Also on rt.com Smugglers busted while trying to hide $300,000 worth of gold on & IN their bodies

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies