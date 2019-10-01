13.5 TONS of gold found piled in Chinese ex-governor’s home (VIDEO)

One Chinese official has some serious explaining to do after investigators came across mounds of gold in his house in Haikou City, Hainan province.

Zhang Qi, a member of provincial and municipal party committees, was reportedly undergoing a disciplinary review and being investigated for possible illegality when the enormous stash was uncovered.

#Chinese police had very bright idea to search house of #ZhangQi, former mayor of #Ganzhou, as they have found a secret basement filled with gold ingots pic.twitter.com/HXoZFhBIXf — RT (@RT_com) September 28, 2019

Authorities found some 13.5 tons of gold, as well as millions of yuan in cash and antiques, plus evidence of a huge portfolio of luxury real estate. According to local reports, the disciplinary commission announced in early September that they were looking into the ex-governor’s affairs.

Officials convicted of ‘economic crimes’ or corruption can face the death penalty in China.

