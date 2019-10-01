Shooting at shopping mall in Finland leaves 9 injured - police

At least nine people have reportedly been injured and one suspect arrested by police after an attack at a mall in Kuopio, Finland.

According to the local police, violence happened at the premises of a vocational college located at the Herman mall.

Officers had to use firearms to apprehend the sole suspect. The police initially reported three casualties in the incident but later updated the number to nine.The victims were taken to hospital. The mall building was cordoned off by police.

The mall is located in the southern part the city about 4 km from the center.

