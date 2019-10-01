 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jaw-clenching moment a Taiwan bridge with oil tanker attempting to cross it collapses caught on VIDEO

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 10:23 Edited time: 1 Oct, 2019 10:58
Jaw-clenching moment a Taiwan bridge with oil tanker attempting to cross it collapses caught on VIDEO
Rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed bridge in Nanfangao harbour in Taiwan. © AFP / Sam YEH
An oil tanker’s front wheels had almost reached safety when Taiwan’s Nanfang'ao Bridge toppled into the waterway, and the scary moment was caught on several CCTV cameras. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The steel single-arch bridge located in a fishing port on Taiwan’s eastern coast collapsed on Tuesday morning. Footage shows the tanker trying, and failing by seconds, to reach the end of the bridge as the massive 140-meter construction falls down onto several fishing boats. The bridge had stood in the small Yilan County fishing village since 1988.

Local authorities are yet to complete the rescue operation, with preliminary reports saying at least a dozen people were hurt.

