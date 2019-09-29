Kurz’s OVP party projected to win big in Austrian parliamentary election

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz seems to be re-emerging on top of the “Russiagate”-style scandal that brought down his coalition partner and resulted in the government collapse, projections of the Sunday vote count show.

First projections based on a partial vote count show that Kurz’s party has won the snap election with a comfortable margin, with news agency APA suggesting that his People’s Party (OVP) would come first, with 37.1 percent, while Social Democrats would score 22.6 percent, the Freedom Party (FPO) would score 16.7 percent, the Greens 13 percent, and the liberal NEOS party 7.8 percent.

This would mean OVP re-emerges from the so-called “Ibizagate” affair even stronger than in the 2017 election, the Greens are set to return to the parliament in force – which they missed altogether last time around – with both the Social Democrats and the FPO losing ground.

Wow... first exit polls in Austria showing a tremendous victory for Sebastian Kurz https://t.co/sLHF0Kk31t — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 29, 2019

While the projected results are not unexpected, Kurz would still need to form a coalition and therein lies the intrigue.

Also on rt.com Go right or go left: Kurz expected to win again in Austrian elections, but who’ll play partner?

DETAILS TO FOLLOW