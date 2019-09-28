 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemen’s Houthis claim ‘senior Saudi officers’ among captured or killed in major operation near Najran
HomeWorld News

Yemen’s Houthis claim ‘senior Saudi officers’ among captured or killed in major operation near Najran

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 14:32 Edited time: 28 Sep, 2019 15:16
Get short URL
Yemen’s Houthis claim ‘senior Saudi officers’ among captured or killed in major operation near Najran
Houthis have launched a major operation against Saudi forces near the kingdom’s southern region of Najran, capturing or killing a significant number of troops, their spokesman said. Riyadh has yet to confirm or deny the claim.

In a televised address on Saturday, the group’s spokesman said they'd inflicted heavy losses on the Saudi forces, capturing several high-ranking officers and a large cache of weaponry, including armored vehicles. He also claimed several hundreds of Saudi troops, including some high-ranking officers, have been killed or taken prisoner by the Houthis.

So far, no confirmation – or denial – of the major attack has been produced by Saudi Arabia.

The alleged casualties were inflicted on the Saudis during an operation dubbed ‘Victory from Allah,’ which was launched two days ago, the Houthis claimed. They added that three “enemy military brigades had fallen” in the attack that was conducted with the support of missile, drone and anti-aircraft units belonging to the group.

Footage has surfaced showing an entire caravan of supposedly captured vehicles, with shots ringing in the air and a man constantly shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

Also on rt.com 200 troops, 4 radars, 1 Patriot battery: Pentagon announces Saudi Arabia deployment details

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies