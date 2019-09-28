Blast hits near polling station in Afghanistan as presidential elections get underway

Follow RT on

At least three people have been reportedly injured as result of an explosion that struck near a polling station in the Afghan city of Kandahar, shortly after locals began flocking to the polls as presidential vote kicked off.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Three people were taken to the hospital in the wake of the explosion, spokesman for Kandahar's provincial governor, Bahir Ahmadi confirmed, as cited by Reuters. DETAILS TO FOLLOW