 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blast hits near polling station in Afghanistan as presidential elections get underway
HomeWorld News

Blast hits near polling station in Afghanistan as presidential elections get underway

Published time: 28 Sep, 2019 04:22 Edited time: 28 Sep, 2019 04:37
Get short URL
Blast hits near polling station in Afghanistan as presidential elections get underway
At least three people have been reportedly injured as result of an explosion that struck near a polling station in the Afghan city of Kandahar, shortly after locals began flocking to the polls as presidential vote kicked off.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Three people were taken to the hospital in the wake of the explosion, spokesman for Kandahar's provincial governor, Bahir Ahmadi confirmed, as cited by Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies