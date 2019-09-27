‘Time to throw away the phone’: DoorDash hackers stole data on nearly 5 million users

Food delivery service DoorDash has been hit with a massive data breach, which saw hackers grab sensitive information on just shy of 5 million customers, employees and merchants. The hack has prompted an outpouring of rage online.

The company confirmed the breach in a blog post on Thursday, notifying customers that in May, “an unauthorized third party accessed some DoorDash user data.” The compromised information included names, phone numbers, email and delivery addresses, as well as the last four digits of some customer payment cards, though the company maintains none of the information is “sufficient to make fraudulent charges.”

Users who signed up with the service after April 5, 2018 were not affected in the breach, the company said, but the hack nonetheless swept up data on some 4.9 million users of the app.

The hackers also grabbed the driver’s license numbers of 100,000 delivery drivers, or “Dashers,” and partial bank account numbers, which the company said would also not allow for illicit bank withdrawals.

While DoorDash said it has since taken steps to “further secure” user data and add new “protective security layers,” many netizens were not impressed, with some tweeters urging customers to trash their smartphones altogether until app developers figure out how to protect data.

Man time to throw the whole phone away. These apps are so trash at securing data it’s not even funny https://t.co/LudBKozfDl — woods (@selfmadewooods) September 26, 2019

Others took the opportunity to wisecrack, mortified that the nameless hackers might now have a glimpse into their gluttonous ordering habits.

So did I. Me, myself and I. pic.twitter.com/ICRi1TPARS — She came undone (@shecameundone) September 26, 2019

Some went straight to business, however, looking for a freebie to compensate for their long-lost data.

@DoorDash@DoorDash_Help What you gonna do about the breach? Will we atleast get something free? I have spent quite some money on here and I'm appalled — TicklishSquirtle (@TicklesSquirtle) September 26, 2019

So... do I get freed food then? @DoorDash how you gunna fix this? — Austin Hall (@austin_hall_93) September 26, 2019

DoorDash is unlikely to comply with demands for free food, but the company could be seen interacting with other Twitter users to determine whether they were caught up in the hack.

